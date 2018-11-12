About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Drug peddler held with 3 kg charas in Jammu

Press Trust of India

Jammu

An alleged drug peddler was arrested here and three kilograms of charas was recovered from him, police said Monday.

Amjad Hussain, a resident of Kishtwar, tried to flee upon seeing a police checkpoint in Gandhi Nagar locality of the city on Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said.

The police personnel chased and caught him. Three kilograms of charas was found in his bag, the official said.

Hussain was arrested and a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered against him, the official added.

