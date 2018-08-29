About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Drug peddler held with 180 intoxicant capsules in Kathua

Published at August 29, 2018


Drug peddler held with 180 intoxicant capsules in Kathua

Press Trust of India

Jammu

An alleged drug peddler was arrested today with 180 intoxicant capsules in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.



During patrolling in Kathua, 180 Provonspas plus capsules were seized from Roshan alias Gama today, a police officer said.

Police arrested the 32-year old accused drug peddler and seized his scooty and accordingly registered a case, he said.

"We request people of the area to come forward and make this drive against drug menace a people's movement," he added.

