Drug peddler arrested with contraband drugs from Achabal

May 08, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler from Achabal area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered a huge quantity of banned drugs from his possession.

A police spokesman in Sopore said that during a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, a police party led by station house officer Sopore Azim Khan intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration numberJK05F 3674 and arrested one person carrying 3000 spasmoproxivan capsules.

“During a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, police stopped a bike carrying three youth. While as the two pillion riders managed to escape from the scene, the biker identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nadihal was arrested. 3000 banned capsules were recovered from his possession, the largest recovery of contraband drugs this year so far,” the police spokesman said.

The pillion riders who managed to escape according to police were identified as Arshid Farooq Lone son of Farooq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Saidpora Rafiabad and Muzaffar Ahmad Shah son of Mohammad Sultan Shah, a resident of Adipora Sopore. Police said that Muzaffar Shah alias Nund Shah is the notorious drug dealer in the area.

Police said that a case FIR NO 112/2019 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Sopore and the investigation set into motion. A manhunt to nab the two other drug peddlers have also been launched.

