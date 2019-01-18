Drug peddler arrested with brown sugar: Police

Srinagar:
Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a person along with brown sugar from Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
"One person was arrested today following an action targeting those involved in drug peddling in Kupwara District," a police spokesman said, adding that the person has been taken to Police station Karnah where he remains in custody. This is a part of proactive action initiated by Kupwara police against the drug peddlers of North Kashmir, he said.
Officers have seized 840 grams of brown sugar from the residential house of one known drug peddler Riyaz Hussain Shah s/o Talib Hussain Shah R/O Haridal Karnah.
"A case FIR No 02/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station Karnah," he said.
Police urged community members that they should come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law, he said.
“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep your society free from the scourge of drug menace,” he said.