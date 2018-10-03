About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Drug peddler arrested in Pulwama

Published at October 03, 2018 02:32 PM 0Comment(s)954views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of poppy straw from his possession in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Police said acting on specific information a police party headed by SHO Litter and SDPO Litter arrested a drug peddler at Lassipora in Pulwama.

“96 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from his possession, besides, a load carrier was also seized,” police said.

A case FIR number 38/2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

