Drug peddler arrested in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of poppy straw from his possession in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
Police said acting on specific information a police party headed by SHO Litter and SDPO Litter arrested a drug peddler at Lassipora in Pulwama.
“96 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from his possession, besides, a load carrier was also seized,” police said.
A case FIR number 38/2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.