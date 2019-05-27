Drug peddler arrested in Nowshehra

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings has arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband substances from his possession.

In a statement police spokesperson said, one person identified as Mehraj ud din Rather son of Ghulam Nabi Rather resident of Chanapora Nowshera was arrested at a checkpoint near Vicharnag Nowshehra for drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Soura where he remains in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint have seized huge quantity of contraband substances which include banned pharmaceutical substances.

As per police records he was a notorious drug peddler selling drugs among youth in the area. Accordingly a case FIR No. 40/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Soura. Further investigation in the matter is going on.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.