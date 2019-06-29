Drug peddler arrested, contraband substance seized: Police

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar has arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and seized contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police spokesperson said one person identified as Amir Ali Hakeem @Ama Kala son of Ali Mohammad resident of Aaram Masjid Khanyar arrested for drug supply offences has been taken to Police Station Khanyar where he remain in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint established near Khanyar Chowk have seized 130 grams of charas from his possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No 29/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khanyar and investigation has been taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.