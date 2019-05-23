Drug peddler arrested, contraband substance seized: Police

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar has arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement issued here police said one person identified as Mohsin Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Athwajan was arrested for drug supply offences and has been taken to Police Station R. M. Bagh where he remains in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint established have seized some quantity of heroin from his possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No 30/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh and investigation has been taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.