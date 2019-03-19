Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

March 19, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of contraband from him in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Official sources on Tuesday said that following specific information about transportation of drugs, a checkpoint was established at Dalal Mohalla, Maharaj Gunj in Srinagar on Monday.

“One person, identified as Jan Mohammed Wagay, was intercepted at the checkpoint,” they said, adding during his checking police recovered 57 bottles of codeine phosphate.