Drug over-dose common emergency in JK hospitals

Roadmap set for upcoming drug de-addiction policy
Roadmap set for upcoming drug de-addiction policy
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 29:
Drug over-dose is becoming a common emergency in the hospitals across J&K, the government said in the first-ever drug de-addiction policy draft.
The draft has been made public for feedback before its implementation.
The government completed the draft for the upcoming drug de-addiction policy which focuses on the scenario of drug addiction in the State and the way out to curb the menace.
“The State witnessed a steep rise in the burden of physical, mental and substance use disorders over the past two decades. The deadly drugs reach to places where there is not even transport facility. Drug overdose is quickly becoming a common emergency in our hospitals,” reads the drug de-addiction policy draft.
The draft document has been prepared by the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (IMHANS) of the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in collaboration with J&K State AIDS Control Society and Department of Psychiatry, SKIMS.
The official document said studies conducted in recent years had shown an alarming shift in the pattern of substance use in terms of rise in the number of female users, decreasing age at first-use, increasing use of solvents, injectable opiates as well as increasing drug-related deaths.
“When it comes to mortality and morbidity from substance use, a regular and ever-increasing contribution comes from the legal substances, alcohol and tobacco,” it said.
The policy draft which is available for review of stakeholders for a month would be re-worked based on suggestion and feedback before giving it a final shape.
It said the menace of drug addiction has widely spread, fast-rising and quickly taking the form of an epidemic.
“Drug addiction, unfortunately, does not come alone. It brings with it shame, violence, crime, destruction of individuals and families, accidents and death,” the policy outline reads.”
Shockingly, scientific data based on community surveys on drug-related problems in the State show that deaths had started occurring directly (due to over dosages, convulsions, and cardiac arrests) and indirectly (road traffic accidents), it said. “The problem we are dealing with is complex because it affects all the facets of one's personality and renders the person dysfunctional and a burden for the family and community.”
The policy sketch said drug addiction usually also leads to drug peddling and the menace perpetuates.
“Those seeking help themselves or because of their families only represent the tip of the iceberg. We have a huge hidden population of substance users in the community who do not come to the fore for myriad reasons,” it said.
The first-ever move by the authorities also notes the gaps in the health sector.
“The greatest impediment in early identification seems to be denial in families and in healthcare professionals about the presence of substance use disorders as a major health problem among the youth,” the document said.
It said the hospitals seem to be very insensitive to substance use disorders in terms of identification and treatment, which is thus impeding early identification and intervention.
The document has also pitched to restrict the availability of drugs, which could be achieved by enforcing the already-existing laws.
Stringent laws are needed against the rampant misuse of prescription medications and reckless sale of medication with psychoactive properties at medical shops.
“Laws are needed for restriction of sale of solvent containing compounds especially to the minors. There should be special directions to teachers and parents to supervise the use of solvent containing products by children and adolescents,” it proposes.
The policy draft mentions restriction on the sale and public use of the legal drugs, tobacco and alcohol, especially on its under-age sale was required.
“Insurance benefits and medical leave should cover de-addiction treatment just as any other general medical condition. Primary care physicians can provide treatment and hence should be trained for the same,” it said.
According to the database of GMC, Srinagar and associated hospitals, the number of patients with substance use visiting OPD in the year 2016-2017 was 6157 and between January 2017 and December 2017, it was 6550.
At the Community Centre, SMHS hospital, the number of patients with drug dependence admitted in the year 2016-2017 was 535 and between 2017 and 2018 was 710.
The policy draft also notes that gender differences have been identified as huge determinants in the onset of addictive behaviours, including drug abuse.
“Women are acutely affected by particular consequences of drug abuse, such as sexually transmitted diseases, domestic violence, in addition to being more likely to be affected by drug-facilitated crime,” it said.
The draft has also focused on children.
It said parents who use drugs were more likely to live in homes in which relatives, friends, and strangers also use drugs, exposing children to possible emotional and physical harm.
“Additionally, children that have to be removed from such environments are more likely to engage in crime, drug use and delinquency,” it adds.
The policy draft also focuses on service which it states be provided in controlled hospital settings.
“Rehabilitative care should be based on the community rehabilitation model where patients once successfully detoxified are motivated to maintain abstinence by linking them with social schemes for skills development and vocational rehabilitation,” it said.
A month ago, the State administration announced to have a drug de-addiction policy to ensure proper rehabilitation of victims of substance abuse and adopt a proactive approach to curb drug addiction.
mansoorpeer@risisngkashmir.com