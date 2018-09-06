DRUG MENACE: Treat addicts as patients, not criminals, say experts

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 05:
Amid alarming trend in drug addiction, doctors in Kashmir Wednesday said drug abusers need to be treated as patients, not like criminals, while as people should change their perception about them to help end menace in the society.
“We need to change the perception about drug addicts. We need to consider them like any other patient,” said Dr Yasir Hassan Rather, associate professor, department of psychiatry on the sidelines of a legal awareness program in Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.
“We shouldn’t treat them as criminals neither as morally defective persons. They need to be taken to hospital for treatment with emotional support. We should not use hard methods,” he said.
The awareness program on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was organized by the department of psychiatry at drug de-addiction centre SMHS hospital in collaboration with district legal services authority Srinagar.
“Drug abuse is considered a chronic disorder. We have to be persistent and help them to come out of the addiction,” said Dr Rather trained at AIIMS in de-addiction.
He said Kashmir is witnessing a dangerous trend of heroin addiction.
“We see a lot of patients who are heroin addicts because of easy availability of the same which was not the trend earlier,” the doctor said.
He said inhaling of Fevicol SR, glues, petrol, thinner, erasers are being used by the school going children and recommended early intervention at the primary school level to reducing the burden of dependence later.
The program was attended by Investigating Officers of CID and Crime Branch across the state, who were sensitized towards the NDPS Act and its legal procedures.
A senior Crime Branch official said they aren’t able to control the drug menace in several parts of south Kashmir stating stiff resistance from locals.
“There are many areas in Kulgam and Pulwama where cultivation and trade of cannabis is rampant,” said the official, who is not authorized to speak to media.
He also said it was a responsibility of the religious scholars to share the responsibility and aware people about the ill effects of the drug abuse.
Dr Arshad Hussain, professor department of psychiatry said fighting drug abuse was a shared responsibility between various government departments.
“In substancial abuse, we have failed as a society. Children are also at risk. We have to shoulder the responsibility to end the menace,” he said.
Kamlesh Pandita, additional district sessions judge Srinagar, was the moderator of the program who stressed on the motivation of drug addicts to shun the path of addiction.
SMHS hospital’s drug de-addiction centre, provides Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) that requires a person undergoing de-addiction to take the daily dose at the hospital.
The hospital-based drug de-addiction centre caters entire Kashmir with medicos saying that patient load creates difficulties to follow up patients.
Rising Kashmir earlier reported that the drug addiction cases were highest (45%) in Srinagar in the previous year, with doctors attributing the phenomenal increase to socio-political turbulence in Kashmir region.
The rehabilitation of drug abusers remains a challenge in Kashmir due to lack of a rehabilitation centre. Although SMHS hospital provides recreational facilities, but these are not full-fledged.
