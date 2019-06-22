Drug, liquor abuse cause of concern: Mirwaiz

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘If situation not controlled, Kashmir will turn into Punjab’

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaz Umar Farooq Friday termed the growing drug and liquor abuse in Kashmir as a cause of great worry.

Addressing Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said availability of drugs and its distribution has become a well-organized trade in Kashmir, especially in Srinagar where during evening hours, drug peddlers openly distribute drugs to distributors and youth at graveyards, parks, playgrounds and anywhere.

He said Kashmir’s young generation is fast falling prey to this unchecked growing menace.

The Hurriyat (M) chairman said the unfortunate part is that the drug peddlers are targeting even school children and students in colleges and universities. “Figures suggest that those affected are not in hundreds but in thousands including girls. Even professionals are falling prey to it.”

He said if the situation continues to remain so, time is not far when Kashmir will turn into India’s state of Punjab, where drug abuse is most rampant.

“The drug abuse is fast spreading in downtown areas of Srinagar and it is the primary responsibility of the parents to give time to their children, be aware of their activities and help them keep away from drugs,” he said.

The Hurriyat (M) chairman said the downtown areas especially those adjoining Makhdoom Sahab are reportedly the hub of drug business as almost every day complaints about drug distribution pours in from this area.

Besides this, he said, other areas include Malkha and its adjoining areas. “People residing in these areas have to be vigilant in this regard.”

Mirwaiz appealed parents, teachers, Ulemas, Mohalla Committees and Masjid committees to wake up to this reality and take steps in this regard.

“Easy money made available to children makes access to drugs easy for them,” he said adding parents have to take responsibility for this.

Mirwaiz said the law enforcing agencies have to step up and play their role to curb drug abuse and take urgent measures to arrest those behind openly indulging in its trade and distribution.

“People of the respective areas should extend full cooperation and support to such drive. It is the primary responsibility of the state administration to crack the whip on those involved in drug distribution and drug trade in Kashmir and ensure stern punishment to all those involved in this nexus,” he added.