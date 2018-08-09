Drug de-addiction, rehabilitation centres lack adequate facilities: SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 08:
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday said there are inadequate facilities in drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres and the State has failed to stop, supply sale and purchase of drugs for these centres.
Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki after a recent visit to Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, said, “The State has not been able to stop the supply, sale and purchase of drugs.”
Nazki said, “State has also not been able to create awareness among the people. The facilities for de-addiction and rehabilitation are not adequate.”
Nazki said that, for some time, it is widely published in the press that drug abuse is becoming a serious problem in the state. I had an occasion recently to visit drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, PCR Kashmir.
“While interacting with the doctors, the inpatients and the parents of victims, I could imagine that the problem is serious,” he said.
He further said, “I was told that another drug de-addiction centre is being run at SMHS Hospital Srinagar and perhaps there is a centre in Jammu also and the fact is that thousands of people visit these centres every year is a pointer to the fact that there is something wrong in the system.”
Nazki added, “I was told by the doctor incharge at drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, PCR that various girls also visit the centre as out-door patients, some of them need to be admitted but there are no arrangements for indoor lady patients.”
“Expenditure is also being incurred by the families of the patients and in many cases, the families are poor and cannot afford to bear expenditure,” he said.
Nazki while taking a note of press clipping and social media reports regarding the issues said that there is need of comprehensive policy to stop the menace and to save the future generation from getting exposed to this menace, saying, “Government needs a policy which will take care of primarily four things including, “stop the supply, sale and purchase of drugs, to destroy and stop the cultivation of such crops, devise a plan by which people of different age groups can be targeted and make people aware of the consequences of drug abuse, ‘create sufficient infrastructure and upgrade the facilities for de-addiction of those already addicted”.
