Drug de-addiction program in Ganderbal

July 26, 2019 | Umar Raina

A Drug de-addiction and awareness program was organized on Thursday at Boys Higher Secondary School Gund in Ganderbal district. The awareness program was organised by Glacier Times in collaboration with Civil Society Gund and Raina Pharmacy Gund.

A statement from the organizers said Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Showkat Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion while the program was attended by SHO Gund Tariq Yousuf, Naib Tehsildar Gund, Mohammed Maqbool, Principal BHSS Gund and a large number of senior citizens and students. Imran Raina anchored the proceedings of the program.

On the occasion Editor-in-Chief, Glacier Times, Ghulam Nabi Raina informed that the main motto behind the program was to sensitize people regarding the prevalence of drugs in the society and harmful effects of it on the society and health.

Other panelists including SHO Gund , Principal BHSS Gund also shared their views and experiences with the people present.

Chief Guest, ADC Ganderbal while congratulating the organizers for organizing this important program hoped that they will organise such programs in future also.