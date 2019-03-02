Drug de-addiction policy reveals gaps hindering Govt to fight substance abuse

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, March 1:
The first-ever drug de-addiction policy sanctioned by the health department in January has revealed a number of gaps hindering the State government to fight drug abuse in J&K.
Though doctors have said the drug over-dose was becoming a common emergency in the state hospitals but the gaps continue despite a steep rise in substance abuse cases over the years.
As per the maiden de-addiction policy document released by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, the health-promoting activities which decrease substance use are on decline in JK, particularly the outdoor sports.
“Outdoor sports not only help to dissipate pent up energy among young, but also promote healthy living and social bonding. It creates a counter peer group averse to the use of substance hence stops the spread of substance use disorders,” reads the policy.
It admits that there seems a general lack of awareness among youths about the harmful effects of various substances like solvent, cannabis, smoking etc.
The policy says that that improper facilities and lack of professional manpower was impeding the early identification and intervention of the abusers.
“The greatest impediment in early identification seems to be denial in families and in health care professionals about the presence of substance use disorders as a major health problem in youth,” it says.
There is only one fully-functional de-addiction centre in Kashmir run by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar’s Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS).
The policy document said the hospitals are “very insensitive” towards substance use disorders in terms of identification of abusers and treatment.
Substance use disorders as per the policy, creates stigma in affected individuals, thus preventing them from opportunities to re-integrate with the community and take the path of recovery.
“None of the social service schemes is linked to the recovery pathway, no social support groups exist in the state of J&K for helping substance users in remission, with rehabilitation in the community,” it notes.
Mohammad Maqbool Dar, Head Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar says drug addiction was a major cause of mental illness.
“Imbalances in neurotransmitters in the brain are also a reason. In many cases, heads of families are drug abusers and their children imitate them. The social-political situation is also a reason behind the increase in mental disorders,” he says.
“I think there is no longer stigma which was there previously but in some cases, there is the stigma of visiting a doctor and revealing the past history,” Dar says.
The menace of drug addiction as per the policy has widely spread, fast-rising and quickly taking the form of an epidemic.
“Drug addiction doesn’t come alone. It brings with it shame, violence, crime, destruction of individuals and families, accidents and death,” the policy says.
Shockingly, scientific data based on community surveys on drug-related problems in the State show that deaths had started occurring directly (due to overdosages, convulsions, and cardiac arrests) and indirectly (road traffic accidents), it says.
“The problem is complex because it affects all the facets of one's personality and renders the person dysfunctional and a burden for the family and community.”
Dr Arshad Hussain, a professor at IMHANS, GMC Srinagar says people are resilient in coping up many problems including trauma but they have succumbed to curb drug addiction.
“Any young person we admit at Drug De-Addiction Centre of SMHS hospital, 90% of the times they have substance abuse as a problem for mental disorders,” he says.
Referring to sedentary lifestyle changes Hussain says people live in a different way which has affected mental health, citing reasons including children being away from playgrounds.
“Children don’t go to play which in the long run take a toll on their mental health. Stress and strain starts among kids at very young age. Children spent more time with television, electronic gadgets and do less activity which is a problem,” he says.
A study conducted independently by three GMC Srinagar doctors, earlier reported by The Rising Kashmir in December 2018 had reported surprising revelations. The study had said that the use of anabolic steroids, the banned drugs, was rising among the youth, especially among males.
