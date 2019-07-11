Drug de-addiction centres in JK: HC directs GoI to furnish report on release of funds

July 11, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Wednesday directed Government of India government to inform the Court about release of funds for establishment of drug de-addiction centres in Jammu Kashmir.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar also directed State government to file status report regarding the implementation of drug de-addiction centres.

Senior counsel, Jahangir Iqbal Ganie informed the Court that drug de-addiction policy has been formulated but has not been implemented on ground level in JK.

The Court after hearing the counsel directed the State to implement the drug de-addiction policy on ground level in the State.

In August this year, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had called for framing the drug de-addiction policy to review the follow-up action taken by the state government on the directions of the High Court passed in OWP (PIL) 397 of 2005.

“As policy stands drafted, the finalization of the policy should be done in no time,” the court had directed.

Earlier, the State Administrative Council finalized the policy but on ground there seems no implementation as senior Counsel pointed out the same before the court today.

The court had directed the government to revisit the phenomena of drug addiction, treatment and control of drugs entering the state in a comprehensive manner, keeping in mind new methods adopted globally.

“The issue related to the drug addiction, which impacts the citizens of the state, will have to be considered on the special platform, keeping in light the matter adopted by other states in so far as the establishment of drug de-addiction centres for rehabilitation of the victims is concerned,” the court had said.

The court had also pressed upon government to adopt the methods adopted by other states for establishment of de-addiction and rehabilitation centers.

The petition points out that drug addiction in the Kashmir valley has resulted in a very grim situation for want of proper facilities like de-addiction centres and other treatment services, as per the needs pointed out by research and legal provisions.

The court had also observed that in so far as the establishment of drug de-addiction centres for the victims’ rehabilitation is concerned, and in view of the experience gathered from other states and also from various international forums dealing with drug addiction, it was the duty of the government to revisit the social malady.