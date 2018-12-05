Drug de-addiction awareness program held at Islamia College

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation center, PCR Kashmir Tuesday held an awareness program on ‘Drug-addiction in Kashmir’ here at Islamia College of Science and Technology.
The program was attended by a gathering of students and the staff members of the college.
Ashraf Sultan, Mental Health Counselor at DDC with the aid of audio visual presentation gave an in-depth briefing about the menace of drug addiction prevalent in valley, symptoms associated with addiction, withdrawal of drug addiction and intervention provided by experts at the rehabilitation center in PCR Kashmir.
Uzma, social worker at DDC highlighted the role of family in determining the behavior of children at an early stage, their supervision and mobilization of resources in rehabilitating children involved in drug- addiction. An ice-breaker activity was also demonstrated to the students present in the program.
Later in a question-answer session with the domain experts, several queries pertaining to drug abuse were raised by the participants and were answered to the satisfaction by the domain experts.
The program concluded with a vote of thanks by college authorities.
The staff of Islamia College of Science and Technology also expressed their desire to conduct such events in future especially with the parents’ so as to address the menace of drug addiction with a broader perspective.