Drug de-addiction awareness prog held at District Jail Kathua

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An awareness program cum campaign was held at District Jail Kathua on Sunday regarding Drug De-addiction and Anti drug campaign in collaboration with Art of Living NGO.

As per an official, in the campaign and awareness program officials spoke about Drug addiction, ill effects of drugs addiction and ways to cure it. Some inmates also shared their life experiences regarding their drug addiction.

During the program inmates and staff took pledge for no to drugs and for working towards eradicating this menace. They also pledged to keep “Jail Drugs Free”.

Medical Officer Jail, Art of Living Youth Leader Chamal Singh and Superintendent Jail Mushtaq Ahmed Malla also spoke on the occasion and informed inmates regarding causes, prevention and treatment of drug abuse, the official added.