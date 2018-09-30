Drug addicts create fear among Pahroo Nowgam residents

They harass girls, hurl abuses; authorities yet to take action: Locals
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 29:
Around half a dozen youth indulging in drug abuse are giving sleepless nights to the residents of Pahroo, Nowgam as the drug addicts have made it difficult for the girls to move around especially during the evenings.
The increasing drug menace has gripped the area and has created fear among the residents of Pahroo Chowk as the drug addicts have become habitual of harassing people mostly girls both verbally and physically.
As the authorities are yet to take any stern action against the roaming drug addicts in the area, some of the residents have decided to leave the area and relocate to some other places to escape any possible abuse by the drug addicts.
Residents of the area allege that the area lying in the vicinity of Law College has become a hub for the drug addicts.
In a recent incident some girls were harassed by the drug addicts when they were walking through the area in the evening hours.
“We are constructing a new house here and we came here along with our brother. When we came out four boys approached us and started uttering non-sense as if they were drunk. We tried to escape from the spot but they tried to catch hold of us,” one of the victims, Aabida (name changed) said.
She said things could have turned worse had their brother not intervened.
“I tried to make a video of how they were behaving but they snatched my phone. Some neighbors came to our rescue but before they could do anything the boys were gone,” she said.
Residents of the area also claimed that their lives have become difficult as they are fed up with what they have to witness every now and then.
“Such is the situation now that we are thinking of leaving this place as we don’t want to live in a place where our daughters are not safe,” said Abdul Hameed, a local resident.
Officials at Police Station Nowgam said they have not received any complaint about any such incident but they will definitely look into the matter.
“We will send some of our men to the area so that they keep an eye on what these drug practitioners do. If they are found guilty we will arrest them on the spot,” a police official said.
