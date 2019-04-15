Drug Addiction: Let us Introspect!

April 15, 2019 | KUCHAY YOUSUF

In this modern era, on one hand, the human race is on the peak of development. Besides the Moon, Mars has been grabbed under technology. New hopes and discoveries are emerging. Robotic technology is on the way to take place of human intervention. Artificial Intelligence is in a fast developing mode and much more is to come at a faster rate. On the other hand the future of mankind is at stake. The use of drugs, smoking, wines, bung and ganja, colored sugers has put the society in deep slumber. The track is leading to disaster of the future generation besides the tension of nuclear weapons, wars and global conflicts. The morality has taken a vanishing mode. The long old traditional, social and cultural ethos has become a disgrace before the modern youth.

The relations have lost their fervent and feeling. Even blood relations fade especially parental relations are losing its sanctity. Now old age homes are must to be established besides the western countries are establishing these from a long ago. It is a clear sign of moral bankruptcy. The women folk are at risk. The cases of domestic violence and rapes have taken a daily routine. Immodesty and immoral acts are at peak and there is no barrier of ages. Now the question arises as to why the new generation is leaning towards this menace so quickly & easily. Is the young generation responsible? Are the drug addicts at fault? Are the parents and teachers responsible?

Society as a whole especially policy makers are mostly responsible. Our education is not full filling the demands that youths need. Our system is mall functional. Our policies are not perfect to fulfill our future requirements. We are scattered having individual selfish thoughts and deeds. We are in competition without worth. We are resourceful but having no access to utilize our resources. We are indulged in non profitable developmental programmes and running our race without aim and hope. We are not dedicated to ourselves. We have disowned our society, our own language, culture and all other traditions resulting in our downfall.

We need best education system rather than literacy and degrees. Education system needs a priority which gives remedy to all the aliments of social disorder. We need best political system which can frame best policies. We need good departmental and social relations to save our resources leading to our prosperity. We need a work culture in society rather than competing in farce materialistic pursuits. We need best policies to handle our backbone resources especially agriculture which can sufficiently feed the society.

The parents should not push their wards to become money making machines and forcefully make them to compete under stress. The teachers should not use tough rules & tactics to mount pressure on student performance which instead results in overloading of students capacity creating tension. The social stigma especially found in females compels the families to withstand the challenges of falsehood to maintain the decorum among others, yields nothing but betrayal. In all circumstances the people need to be handled with patience, sympathy and counseling to lead in a proper way.

Nowadays it is not only the male youth indulged in this disaster but female youth also has followed the path and taken the lead. It is the super modern age and new methods of drugs have been discovered, by which the involved persons satisfy themselves. Besides the alcoholic content, drugs and other alcoholic substitutes are used to satisfy their need. This leads to the physical as well as mental agony in youths and gives rise to the crime rate in the society.

In reality the menace of drugs and other such abuses is the result of tension, anxiety, high competition, low recourses, injustice, and lack of work culture, bribery, unemployment and frustration. These drawbacks push our youths to use drugs for relieving there trauma and burden. Drug addicts are not at fault but our wrong policies and faulty systems of the society push them to this menace of drugs. We all have to think, plan and work together to put an end to this disaster.

(Author is Teacher by Profession)

