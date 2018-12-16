Drug Addiction: A global issue of concern

Dr.Tasaduq Hussain Itoo
Drug addiction is a chronic, relapsing brain disease that is characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use, despite harmful consequences. It is associated with impairment in various aspects of physical, psychological and socio-occupational functioning. Drug addiction is becoming a serious problem at global level.
The global problem of addiction and drug abuse is responsible for millions of deaths every year. Economic burden, disturbed family environment, violence, and psychological problems are other consequences of drug abuse.
Estimating the burden of problem
According to the World Drug Report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), (2016): The number of people classified as suffering from drug use disorders has increased disproportionally for the first time in six years.
The figure stands at 29 million people as compared to the earlier figure of 27 million.The global problem of addiction and drug abuse is responsible for 5 million deaths and about 42 million new cases of HIV every year.
In India ,one of the recent studies on drug use by "National Survey on Extent, Pattern and Trends of Drug Abuse" showed that the most used substance was alcohol (21%), followed by cannabis (3%) and opiates (0.7%). The percentage of poly-drug users was 22.3%.
The onset of drug use was mostly early adulthood (21-30 yrs, 46%). The study also showed that prevalence of drug abuse among males in the general population is significant with an increasing hazards and burden on women.
In Jammu & Kashmir, United Nations Drug Control Programme (UNDCP) reported that around 70000 people are drug addicts in the Kashmir valley alone among which 4000 are females.
This is attributed to the fact that lot number of youth particularly in the age group of 17 to 30, has turned to drugs who have been directly or indirectly affected by the turmoil in the state since last two decades.
Risk factors to drug addiction
Risk factors for drug abuse are those diverse factors that contribute to the initiation and continuation of drug use:
- Biologically based susceptibility
- Impulsiveness & Aggression
- Relatively young age at onset of drug use
- Failure in school
- Negative peer influence
- Perception of low risk of engaging in problem behaviors
- Chaotic home environments
- Ineffective parenting (e.g. Permissive/Negligent parenting)
- Lack of attachment to parents
- Poor social and coping skills
- Poverty
- Political Turmoil
Management of drug addiction
Management of drug addiction includes treatment as well as prevention. Scientific evidence indicates that the development of drug use disorders and dependence is a result of a complex multi-factorial interaction between repeated exposure to drugs and biological and environmental factors.
Effective treatment typically incorporates many components-pharmacotherapy, behavioural therapy and social support — each directed towards a particular aspect of the disorder and matching an individual’s particular problems and needs.
Pharmacological treatment
Treatment medications, such as methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone, are available forindividuals addicted to opioids, while nicotine preparations (patches, gum, lozenges, and nasal spray) and the medications varenicline and bupropion are available for treatment of tobacco addiction. Alcohol dependence can be treated using medications such as disulfiram, acamprosate, and naltrexone.
Psychological treatment
- Motivational enhancement therapy
Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET) is based on the trans-theoretical model of behaviour change (Prochaska&Diclemente 1982, 1984, 1986, 1992) which postulates that change in behaviour takes place in different stages.
MET uses motivational interviewing to enhance treatment readiness and move the patient through the stages of change (pre-contemplation, contemplation, determination, and action) for evoking change in substance use behaviors.
MET is characterized by an empathic approach in which the therapist helps to motivate the patient by asking about the pros and cons of specific behaviors, exploring the patient’s goals and associated ambivalence about reaching those goals, and listening reflectively to the patient’s response.
- Behavioraltherapies
In behavioral therapies, based on the principles of learning, the target behavior of habitual excessive substance use is altered through systematic environmental manipulations that vary widely depending on the specific substance use behavior.
Contingency contracting is a subtype of contingency management based on the use of predetermined positive or negative consequences to reward abstinence or punish, and thus deter, drug-related behaviors.
Negative consequences of substance use may include notification of courts, employers, or family members.
Cue exposure treatment involves exposing a patient to cues that induce craving while preventing actual substance use and, therefore, the experience of substance-related reinforcement.
Aversion therapy involves coupling substance use with an unpleasant experience such as mild electric shock, pharmacologically induced vomiting, or exaggerated effects of the substance.This treatment seeks to eliminate substance use behaviors by pairing them with punishment.
- Cognitive-behavioraltherapies
Social skills training, an element of CBT, recognizes that alcohol and drug dependence commonly results in the interruption of normal developmental acquisition of social skills as well as the deterioration of previously learned social skills because of the interference of drug-seeking and drug-using behaviors.
Social skills training targets an individual’s capacity for effective and meaningful communication including non-verbal communication, listening, being able to think from others’ perspective, adapting to different circumstances, maintaining relationships, and being assertive.
Relapse prevention is a treatment approach in which CBT techniques are used to help patients develop greater self-control to avoid relapse.
Specific relapse prevention strategies include discussing the patient’s ambivalence about the substance use disorder, identifying emotional and environmental triggers of craving and substance use, developing and reviewing specific coping strategies to deal with internal or external stressors, exploring the decision chain leading to reinitiation of substance use, and developing effective techniques for early intervention.
- Group therapy
Group therapy is viewed as an integral and valuable part of the treatment regimen for many patients with a substance use disorder. Many different types of therapies have been used in a group format with this population, including CBT, IPT, and behavioral marital, modified psychodynamic, interactive, rational emotive, and psychodrama therapies.
Given the social stigma attached to substance use disorders, the presence of other group members who acknowledge having a similar problem can provide comfort. In addition, other group members who are further along in their recovery can act as models, and provide hope and encouragement.
- Family therapies
Goals of family therapy include obtaining information about the patient and his factors which contribute to substance abuse. These include the patient’s attitudes toward substance use, treatment adherence, social and vocational adjustment, level of contact with substance-using peers, and degree of abstinence.
Family support for abstinence, maintaining marital and family relationships are encouraged. Even the brief involvement of family members in the treatment program can enhance treatment engagement and retention.
- Prevention with adolescents
Substance use has a well-established pattern of onset and progression during adolescence. This has led to the development of a variety of prevention initiatives for children and adolescents.
Social resistance skills
Resistance skills training programs teach adolescents ways to recognize situations where they are likely to experience peer pressure to smoke, drink, or use drugs. Participants are taught that they can effectively respond to direct pressure to engage in substance use by knowing what to say (i.e., the specific content of a refusal message) and how to deliver this message in the most effective way possible.
These programs also include content to increase students’ awareness of the techniques used by advertisers to promote the sale of tobacco products or alcoholic beverages.
Normative education
Normative education approaches include content and activities to correct inaccurate perceptions regarding the high prevalence of substance use.
Many adolescents overestimate the prevalence of smoking, drinking, and the use of certain drugs, making substance use seem to be normative behavior. Educating youth about actual rates of use, which are almost always lower than the perceived rates of use, can reduce perceptions regarding the social acceptability of drug use.
Also evidence is shown for high risks of drug use in the population as many adolescents believe drug use to be acceptable and not particularly dangerous. Normative education materials are often included in social resistance programs.
Competence enhancement
Competence-enhancement programs recognize the importance of social learning processes in the development of drug use in adolescents. Youth with poor personal and social skills are more susceptible to influences that promote drug use. These youth may also be more motivated to use drugs as an alternative to more adaptive coping strategies (Botvin, 2000).
Typically, competence enhancement approaches teach some combination of skills such as general problem-solving and decision-making, cognitive skills for resisting interpersonal or media influences; skills for increasing self-control and self-esteem; adaptive coping strategies, social skills and assertive skills.