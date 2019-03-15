Drug abuse major cause of concern: Speakers

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Drug De-Addiction Centre (DDC), Baramulla, under the aegis of Dagger Division conducted a seminar at Delina, Baramulla on Thursday.

The Army spokesperson said that the seminar was attended by more than 70 participants. The spokesperson said drug abuse was a major cause of concern in Kashmir and therefore, it is important to educate the youth about the ill effects of drug abuse.

“Indian Army has been undertaking consistent efforts to help the civil administration to control this menace,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that the Drug De-Addiction Centre, (DDC) Baramulla, has strived to make the region drug free.

The spokesperson said that the seminar commenced with an introduction about the drug de-addiction centre and later a talk on mental health and drug abuse was delivered by the counselors of drug de-addiction centre.

“The counselors warned the youth about the ill effects of Drugs and measures to control addiction in early stages,” the spokesperson said.

The seminar was aimed at reaching out to young minds and help youth to know about the prevailing drug menace in the society. They were also told to make a contribution towards making a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir and ultimately a strong and a prosperous Nation, the spokesperson said.