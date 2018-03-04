Dr Muhammad Sohail Nasti
While the last almost three decades of armed conflict has touched all subsets of population in Kashmir, of course, in varying degrees, its affects has hampered the efficiency of work and thinking of youth.
The effects of conflict, which has been prevailing in Kashmir since 1989, extend well beyond those people and institutions, which are directly affected by the violence.
Youth, the future leaders of any nation, are most vulnerable as violence not only disrupt social cohesion, but wreck the very foundation of communities.
Due to protracted armed conflict, children in Kashmir have grown up with violence as a constant part of their daily lives and have no reference point for conceptualizing peace.
Though the exposure to actual cost of armed conflict in Kashmir is limited, its effects on the lives of children and their families are enormous in terms of repression, loss of security, income and service access, disrupted schooling, displacement, physical and psychological traumas among others.
But while everybody’s focus has remained on violence and conflict, the substance abuse among the youth has spread its tentacles so deep in the society, that it has left huge scars on the psyche of a huge population in Kashmir.
Drug abuse, the problem needs immediate attention of policy makers, civil society, religious and community leaders, media, judiciary and all other stakeholders.
While lot of stories and articles have been published in local, national and international media regarding the drug abuse in Kashmir over the years, it seems the problem is growing with each passing-day.
Not only youth are consuming deadly drugs like brown sugar and heroine, the use of cannabis (charas), medicinal opiates, inhalants like Fevicol SR, paint thinner, shoe polish etc is also on rise at an alarming pace.
However, unfortunately, the efforts of law enforcing agencies to deal with the problem of drug addiction in Kashmir have not been adequate so far.
Police and other related agencies need to go for physical observation and undercover operations to exploit the weak links in the chain where the sellers and the buyers meet.
Poppy cultivation has not only increased in southern districts of Pulwama and Anantnag, but central Kashmir’s Budgam and north Kashmir’s Kupwara districts too have high demand and supply of drugs.
The real-world transfer of drugs is a vulnerable part of the transaction and it is where the police action can monitor the delivery, wait until it’s in the hands of the buyer, and then arrest the seller and the buyer.
However, it is not only police action which can make the difference. The international response to illegal drugs has been to tackle production, supply and demand.
The lesson of history seems to be that the more drugs are available, the greater the use. Drug trade is an economic activity and destroying fields of farmers will left them to starve. They will be even keener to plant some more. There is need of bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with the problem of drug production.
Providing alternative crop promotion, destruction of refineries, seizure of precursors including chemicals for production, demand reduction, law enforcement and seizing of illicit profits are some of the points government agencies can work with to eradicate this menace.
Emotional distress, psychological problems and psychiatric disorders have definitely taken a toll on this most impressionable sub-group of population. Compared to a child or an adolescent of 1980s, present age kids are short-tempered and get provoked on relatively minor issues.
Most of the children have witnessed many events in the last over three decades which would reflect adversely on the psyche of any human being in any part of the world. The present uncertain situation and conflict-related factors significantly contribute to the development of negative behavioural tendencies.
Alarmingly high percentage of adolescents is falling prey to drug abuse and if the problem is left unattended, the situation could go out of hand in future.
Earlier this year, Mother Helpage Worldwide (MHW), a Global Charity Organization I head, officially launched narcotics control unit in association with local administration, youth, civil society, local Auqaf committees, religious scholars and JK police in south Kashmir. The aim of this is to fight the burning issue of drug menace in the state.
We have launched a battle against drug abuse in Kashmir at a time when it is destroying our youth on a large scale. We will be helping the youth to overcome these problems. We will help in drug de-addiction and moreover we are well aware that on account of poverty guys have been engaging in drug peddling.
Mental illness and substance abuse often go hand-in-hand. Those with a mental illness may turn to drugs as a way to ease the pain.
Those suffering from some form of mental illness, such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder should seek the help of a trained professional for treatment before it leads to substance abuse.
People take up drugs when something in their life is not working, or when they’re unhappy about their lives or where their lives are going. Look at life’s big picture, and have priorities in order.
Author is founder of MHW and a global think tank organization, Consortium for Global Peace
