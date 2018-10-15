Drug abuse among youth a concern: NC

Ganderbal, 14 October:
NC leader and MLA Eidgah on Sunday expressed concern over the nuisance of drug abuse among youth.
While interacting with youth at a free medical camp organized by Jammu and Kashmir rural development society here at PHC Safapora Ganderbal Mubarak Gul underscored the need for awareness among the youth to get rid of the drug abuse.
Gul, who heads the J&K Rural development society, said “If collective measures were not taken it will have dangerous consequences on our society. The situation demands a collective effort to get our society rid of drug abuse.”
Speaking on the occasion Gul stressed for the need of organizing more such free medical camps and acknowledged the support provided by BMO Ishtiaq Naik, other office bearers and doctors in making the medical camp successful.
The free medical camp was organized by the health wing of Jammu and Kashmir rural development society. Expressing the satisfaction over the conduct of the free medical camp Mubarak Gul said, “More such free medical camps should be organized throughout the length and breadth of the state. The prime objective of such free medical camps is to bring respite to people who cannot afford treatment and medicines.”
MLA Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar was also present on the occasion and expressed his contentment on the conduct of free medical camp. “Such camps help the marginalized sections of the people especially children and women.”
The camp witnessed active participation of people who besides free prescription were given free medicines. Over six hundred patients including hundreds of children were given free treatment for various ailments. The organizers had roped in 14 doctors to attend to the patients.
Some prominent doctors of the valley comprising Dr. Ghulam Qadir Allaqband, Former Principal GMC Dr. Ghulam Jeelani, Dr Abdul Ahad (ENT) and other specialists attended to the patients in the free medical camp.