Drug abuse among women in Kashmir

Women in our society do not have trouble getting access to drugs
Dr Sohail Nasti
Traditionally, the stereotype of a drug abuser world over was predominantly male. However, over the years it has been overturned and women are just as likely as men to abuse substances.
The same situation prevails in our Valley of Kashmir, where the number of female addicts has also increased and in some cases the women have been found consuming deadly drugs like Brown Sugar.
The problem of drug addiction among women is largely related to social conditioning. Studies of women who seek treatment for drug problems have revealed a dramatic connection between domestic violence, childhood abuse, and substance abuse.
Women substance abusers have high levels of depression, anxiety, and feelings of powerlessness, and low levels of self-esteem and self-confidence. Number of women, especially in the urban milieu taking to drugs is increasing though reliable statistics are not available with any agency.
Statistics reveal that a negligible number of women come forward for treatment at de-addiction centers. The reason as why women abusers don’t come forward for treatment is obvious. They wish to remain anonymous which is understandable.
The social consequences attending to women who are drug abusers are very different from the consequences experienced by their male counterparts because of social norms that define appropriate female behaviour.
Women who abuse drugs often face a greater social stigma than men because they fail to fulfil our society’s standard for female morality as well as their traditional role as the stabilizing force in the family.
Compounding this problem is the ground reality that rehabilitation and drug support facilities in Kashmir are appalling.
Drug abuse is often triggered by emotional conditions, and women tend to experience more emotional extremes than men do. Mental illness is a common pre-cursor to addiction.
People who suffer from mental illness often struggle to relieve their emotional pain. Turning to drugs as a means of escape is not uncommon, but it actually accentuates their problems.
It has been seen that women become addicted to drugs after using smaller doses and for shorter periods of time than men and can be more sensitive to the effects of certain drugs because of sex hormones.
A woman’s menstrual cycle could affect her withdrawal symptoms and likelihood to relapse in addiction recovery and are more likely to experience anxiety or depression when using certain substances than men are. They are also more likely to die from overdose of certain drugs than men are.
Mother Helpage, a Global Charity Organization I head, officially launched narcotics control unit in association with local administration, youth, civil society, local Auqaf committees, religious scholars and J&K police in south Kashmir last year.
The aim of this is to fight the burning issue of drug menace in the state. We have launched a battle against drug abuse in Kashmir at a time when it is destroying the social fabric of our society.
We will be helping the victims to overcome these problems. We will help in drug de-addiction and moreover we are well aware that on account of poverty guys have been engaging in drug peddling.
Women in our society do not have trouble getting access to drugs. Overmedication is the primary reason for addiction in females.
Their feelings of angst, discomfort and alienation were met with medicinal solutions from healthcare providers, or at their own hands. The stress of being a woman drives many to use other substances to self-soothe.
While there is no doubt that the responsibility of parents towards their growing up girls is enormous, by simply communicating with their daughters a parent can prevent them from falling prey to this menace.
If you believe your teenager is at risk of using drugs, talk to her about the consequences of drug abuse and her options. Teach her how to say no. Educate her about the risks of substance abuse.
Research has proven that the majority of girls who have conversations with their parents about drug abuse are reportedly less likely to use drugs.
Over 50 percent of these girls reported that these conversations helped them learn new things about illegal drugs that they did not already know.
Women are good at hiding their addiction, and often times even family members and friends don’t realize there is a problem.
Women, like the rest of the population, need to work on learning prevention techniques to stay clean from drugs. The challenge as women is to learn to battle physical and emotional stress in a more healthy way.
There are, of course, much more effective ways to deal with chronic pain, mental illness and trauma than succumbing to substance abuse. In fact, substance abuse becomes an additional problem on top of these others, rather than being the solution to anything.
