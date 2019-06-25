About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Drowned teenager's body retrieved in Bandipora

The body of a teenager, who had drowned, was retrieved from Madumati stream in Kaloosa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district last night. 

Reports said that the body of Danish Manzoor Wani son of Manzoor Ahmad Wani was retrieved by two local men from the stream.

The locals refused to hand over the body to the police, reports said. 

 

(Representational picture)

