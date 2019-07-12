Drowned boy's body handed over to Pak army

July 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

The body of a minor boy Aabid Sheikh S/o Nazir Sheikh was handed over by the Indian authorities to their Pakistani counterparts on Wednesday across the LoC in Gurez sector's Achoora Chorwan area.

An official said that the body was handed over to Pakistan Army by the officials of the district administration Bandipora, police and Indian Army at Dudgai Post Chorwan, the last point at Indian side on the erstwhile silk route.

The boy had drowned in the Neelam river in the Mimimarag area in Gilgit Baltistan and his body had floated across the LoC into the Indian side.

The body was found on Tuesday morning in Achoora village of Gurez by some local men and appeals from the boy's family to hand over his body had been pouring in since then. The Pakistan Army had also put in a request with the Indian authorities for returning the dead body.

Earlier the body was moved across different posts as the Pakistan army was changing sites due massive layer of land mines across the border.

According to authoritative sources in army, officers at higher level informed their counter parts in Pakistan on the hotline and offered a request to hand over the body after few emotional videos were uploaded on the social networking sites on part of the family of the deceased.

"We initiated the process on humanitarian grounds when we got the message and information about the condition of family on other side of Kashmir" a top army officers who worked out the prices of body handover told Rising Kashmir.

He said Pakistan army earlier delayed and changed many positions but later fixed a point before we thought to choose Teethwal the safe station for handover.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza qouting authorities in Gurez said that that body was handed over to army on the other side of Kashmir after proper medical examination.

Pertinently the border opening near the Chorwan area of Gurez where the body was exchanged connects India with the Central Asia and was opened after 72 years. The border was closed following the 1947 raid.

"It is unfortunate that a dead gives life to lifeless border's united army across two sides but living people have turned borders silent from the decades" said Muhmmad Subhan Lone demanding opening of borders.