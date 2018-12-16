About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Driver killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Published at December 16, 2018 07:15 PM 0Comment(s)1020views


Driver killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Press Trust of India

Jammu

One person was killed and another injured when their car skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Sunday.

The vehicle carrying two persons fell into a deep gorge in Batote area of the district Saturday night.

Tirath Singh, who was driving the car, died on the spot while Pankaj Singh was injured, the police said, adding the two were travelling to their village Sonasi from Batote.

The condition of the injured was stated to be serious, the official said.

In another incident, two persons, including a girl were injured when a mini-bus turned turtle near Manda in Jammu city.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top