Driver killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
One person was killed and another injured when their car skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Sunday.
The vehicle carrying two persons fell into a deep gorge in Batote area of the district Saturday night.
The condition of the injured was stated to be serious, the official said.
In another incident, two persons, including a girl were injured when a mini-bus turned turtle near Manda in Jammu city.
The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment.