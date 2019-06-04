Driver killed, 4 others injured in Bandipora road accident

A driver was killed while four others sustained injuries in a road accident in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Tuesday.
Official sources said that a vehicle skidded off the roads and turned turtle in village Buthoo in Bandipora, resulting in on the spot death of the driver and injuries to four others onboard the vehicle.
The injured were immediately taken to a hospital.
