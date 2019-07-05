Driver injured in bus accident in Sopore

July 05, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

A minibus met with an accident at famous shrine of Baba Shukur-Din in Watlab area of Sopore in north Kashmir on Thursday. The passengers escaped unhurt while the driver got injured.

Locals said a minibus bus bearing registration No: JK01J-9633 while on its way to Baba Shukur-Din from Sopore rolled down into a gorge when the driver of the vehicle lost control. The incident happened after the driver in the afternoon.

The driver was injured in the incident and after preliminary treatment at a nearby hospital he was referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar.

A police officer confirmed the accident and said all the passengers who were traveling in the bus are safe. The officer said a team headed by SHO Sopore reached to the spot to verify the incident. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.