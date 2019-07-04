About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 04, 2019 | Agencies

Driver critically injured as excursion bus turns turtle in north Kashmir's Watlab

 

A bus carrying students on picnic met with an accident in Watlab area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Official sources told a local news agency that a bus bearing registration number JK01J/9633 met with an accident after the driver lost control at Sangri Top Watlab this afternoon.

They said the school bus was coming from Budgam to Baba Shukur-udin shrine after the students were dropped at the shrine the bus driver lost control and fell into a gorge.

The injured driver identified as Shabir Ahamad(40) a resident of Budgam was immediately rushed to nearby hospital for treatment where from he was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar. However all the students  are safe and none of them have suffered any injury.

