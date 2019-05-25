Driver among three persons killed as Tipper plunges into gorge in Reasi

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three persons were killed after a Tipper they were travelling in met with an accident at Mahore in Reasi district of Jammu region on Friday.

Reports reaching GNS said that the vehicle (Tipper JK19-5322) loaded with Bajri skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Baja Morh Jamalan in Mahore today afternoon. The mishap occurred when the tipper was on its way to Bothi from Arnas.

In the mishap, three persons including the driver were injured critically, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mahore Mohd Anzar Mir told GNS that the three persons were immediately evacuated to nearby hospital where all of them were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The officer identified the deceased as Mohd Saleem (23), driver of Rajgarh, Ramban, Zakir Ahmad (22) son of Mohd Qasim of Rajgarh, Ramban and Delar Singh (24) son of Tilak Raj of Lander Udhampur.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up,” SHO said. (GNS)