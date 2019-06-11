Drive against illegal structures launched in Pulwama

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Acting upon the complaints regarding the illegal structures in the main market Pulwama which were causing inconvenience to the transporters and pedestrians, District administration today carried out a massive demolition drive against illegal structures in Pulwama.

A team headed by Tehsildar Pulwama accompanied by officials of Revenue and Municipal Committee Pulwama demolished several illegal structures including five shops constructed by local Auqaf at Muran Chowk Pulwama.

District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah said that District administration has initiated action against the violators who have raised illegal constructions and encroachments in the town along roadsides especially on footpaths. He said that the drive would continue in future. DDC warned people not to indulge in illegal construction activities and encroachments.

People have appreciated the efforts of the District Administration to curb the construction of illegal structures in the district which are the main causes of traffic jams and inconvenience to the public.

Illegal encroachment removed, land retrieved in Anantnag

Anantnag, June 10: A special team of district administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag today removed illegal encroachments near Khanabal bridge and retrieved prime state land measuring 17 Marlas.

The retrieved land has been handed over to the R&B Division Khannabal.

The general public has hailed the drive of district administration Anantnag against the illegal encroachments of government land. According to the concerned officials, the anti-encroachment drive is currently underway across the district and hundreds of Kanals of state land and kahcharai land have been retrieved so far.