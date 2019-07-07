Drive against drugs picks up in Budgam

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PGMCT launches second-phase of drive, says ‘it will evolve us make district clean and green’

Scores of youth in central Kashmir’s district Budgam on Sunday launched massive campaign against drugs and create awareness about cleanliness and sanitation of the district.

The drive has been launched by Peer Gulam Muhamad Charitable Trust (PGMCT), under slogans #cleanBudgam #DrugsFreeBudgam #healthyBudgam.

President of the Trust, Feroz Hussain—who was accompanied by scores the local youth lunched drive at Old Bus Stand, District Hopistal Budgam and removed garbage at nearby parks and markets. Special cleanliness drive was held to clean and restore the spring at old bus stand which had almost turned defunct due to accumulated garbage and silt in it. The volunteers sensitized shopkeepers, households and passersby to aware them on environmental degradation and importance of keeping our surroundings clean and proper use of dust bins to save the natural resources.

Hussain said that it was need of the hour of every local particularly to come forward and become part of this drive to save existing water resources and look for their restoration. He said instead of blaming government for failing to implement the polythene ban in letter and spirit, every citizen has to play a responsible role to stop using polythene as major causes of pollution.

“Please say no to polythene,” Hussain said. “It is hazardous to health and leaves seve impact on our health.” He hailed district administration Budgam for motivating youth to bring in change in the district and appreciated the cooperation for the battement of society. He said that it is a first of its kind “Today hundreds of youth from Budgam have joined us but tomorrow it will be a cause of all of us,” he said.

While Budgam area is known to be hit with a severe drug problem— the campaign is launched to create mass level awareness.

It is said that an elaborate campaign would be held district administration, Education, Health, and Police Departments together to check substance abuse.

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar has called for a mechanism to monitor if children we in contact with the drug mafia. She said that civil society must be extra vigilant, adding that teachers have a huge role to play in this. Moreover, school premises should be secure enough to prevent drugs from coming inside. “We need a drug-free Budgam. It is the question of our future,” she said. She said that children would be protected against those trying the lure them towards drug abuse. If children did become addicted to drugs, punishing them to get them to kick the habit would not work.

Pertinently the Governor-led State Administrative Council (SAC) recently cleared first drug de-addiction policy for J&K. The policy provides a framework for interventions for reducing the prevalence substance abuse in the state. However, whether this policy will see effective, change oriented implementation on ground, or it will be relegated to files only will depend on how, the impediments are addressed. One of the biggest challenges in translation of policy into action is the change in perception and attitude that it demands. For long, substance abusers have been treated with disdain and contempt, said a psychiatrist who was part of the team that framed the policy.