DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 10 Cr

‘Manhunt launched to nab smuggling gang kingpin’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 11:
In its continued drive against drug menace, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) J&K on Tuesday claimed that it seized a consignment of two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 10 crore from a residential premises located in Srinagar.
According to the statement issued here, the department seized the material for the third time in a span of one month.
“On the basis of specific intelligence, DRI officers raided the premises located in Srinagar area in the wee hours of 09.09.2018 and recovered two packets of high quality Heroin weighing two Kgs,” the department said, adding that the contraband was found concealed behind a rice sack in the kitchen of the house.
“In order to nab the kingpin of the smuggling gang, a manhunt has been launched and DRI conducted searches in villages located adjacent to LOC. Further investigation is under progress,” the officials said.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that the seized heroin was sourced from across the border and is suspected to be smuggled into Kashmir through LOC,” the statement said.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is the prime intelligence and investigative agency under Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance for the matters related to cross-border smuggling activities including Narcotic Drugs, Wildlife & Wildlife products, Fake Indian Currency Notes, Gold, Antiquities, the statement added.
“There exists a remunerative Reward policy of the Government of India for the informers providing specific information about contraband drugs and other smuggled goods. Sources of Information are kept secret. In J&K, DRI can be contacted on Phone No. 0194-2501024 (Srinagar) and 0191-2469560, 2469561 (Jammu). Information can also be shared through e-mail at dri-jk@nic.in.