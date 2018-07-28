About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Drank a cup of poison by aligning with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Published at July 28, 2018 12:45 PM 0Comment(s)2988views


Drank a cup of poison by aligning with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that she had to drink a cup of poison by aligning with the rightwing BJP.

She said that PDP aligned with the BJP only to save the people of Kashmir.

She said that during the 2016 unrest when the pellets were being fired she felt as if they were hitting her body.

She said, “I was shocked to see things happening in 2016 for which she had always fought against.”

She was speaking at PDP’s Foundation Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top