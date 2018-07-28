Drank a cup of poison by aligning with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that she had to drink a cup of poison by aligning with the rightwing BJP.
She said that PDP aligned with the BJP only to save the people of Kashmir.
She said that during the 2016 unrest when the pellets were being fired she felt as if they were hitting her body.
She said, “I was shocked to see things happening in 2016 for which she had always fought against.”
She was speaking at PDP’s Foundation Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar.