Drains chocked, roads water logged in Srinagar

There are more than 5000 lanes, by-lanes city, it takes time: Mayor
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 08:
As the snow mixed with rains lashed the Srinagar city on Thursday many areas in Srinagar witnessed water logging annoying the residents while traffic movement was badly affected across the summer capital.
Water logging was witnessed in city center Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Hari Singh High Street, Omarabad, Mustafaabad, Downtown areas, Qamarwari, Samander Bagh, Jawahar Nagar and Advent colony Nowgam.
Scores of people were seen trudging through water-logged roads while traffic movement also slowed down due to the inundation after the snow started to melt.
People from many areas criticised the District administration and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to get any relief from the faulty drainage system in the city.
Ali Muhammad, a commuter at Residency Road said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to improve drainage system in the city. He alleged that the newly appointed corporators have turned the SMC into a circus.
“Authorities have turned deaf ears towards the issue. It has badly affected the business as customers are unwilling to shop here,” he said.
Muhammad said the entire lanes in Srinagar are waterlogged causing grave inconvenience to the people of all age groups, they said.
Another local from Advent Colony Nowgam, Muhammad Aslam said it needs proper planning and preparation but we don’t know whom to blame here.
He said during 2014 floods, the area was not affected but faulty drainage has cause flood-like situation in the locality.
"We cannot venture out of our homes and offer prayers,” he said.
The inhabitants of Mustafabad and Omarabad also complained that despite government sponsored AMRUT project being carried out in the area in last three years they have only completed one kilometer of drainage at Shalteng.
They said the defunct drainage system in the area has led to water logging and drainage water is now entering their houses.
“Government has now stopped work on the drainage project which has put us in trouble because water logging is the core issue in the area,” said Muhammad Rizan, a local.
A senior official at SMC claimed that dewatering has been completed in Hari Singh High Street, Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Jehangir Chowk, Rajbagh, Residency Road and many other areas of the city.
He said they had installed dewatering pumps in many localities to avoid water logging.
SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu said despite having less manpower, they were able to clear snow from the important locations in the city.
“SMC lacks infrastructure and has only few snow clearing machines for lifting snow in the city. There are more than 5000 lanes and bylanes in the city. It takes time. For manual snow clearance operations, SMC’s 3000 sanitation workers were on the job, apart from this they lifted usual garbage from the streets,” he said.
Mattu said to avoid water logging in the city, SMC has deployed 48 of dowering pumps at many locations.
