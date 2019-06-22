Drain blockage triggers nasty smells at GMC Srinagar

June 22, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Blockage of a drain in the premises of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar from the past several days has triggered nasty smell irking students, patients and the doctors.

Locals said an underground drain in the college has been blocked following rains due to which dirty water has started pouring out on lanes near a coffee shop causing them inconvenience.

Shahid Ahmad, a student at the college said the drain got blocked 20 days ago. He accused GMC authorities of maintaining silence over the issue.

“The smell is unbearable. Nobody has turned up to clear the blockage. If dirty water continues to spread it might cause infections of different sorts in the college and nearby SMHS Hospital,” he said.

He complained that the drainage system is faulty. “The manholes are not being cleared regularly. The blockage is a common problem for long.”

Doctors suspect that if the blockage continues it will cause infections. They have informed GMC authorities but all their requests have fallen on deaf ears.

A doctor told Rising Kashmir that often there are blockages in drainage at the medical college but the authorities are not in a position to act immediately.

“It has caused bad smell. I walked over the dirty water and had to go to the ward and my room along with dirt. Whosoever visits the place may become a source of pollution which will cause infection,” he said.

The students, doctors and patients have to cover their nose and mouth due to abnormal smell.

The blockage has caught GMC authorities napping as they have failed to clear it. Instead, the college authorities are blaming the rains for the blockage.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Kaisar Ahmad said he has talked to the concerned authorities of Urban Environmental Engineering Department to clear the drain blockage.

“The manholes need to be cleaned to avoid inconveniences of different sorts. We will clean it up tomorrow. It has been blocked due to rain,” he said.

