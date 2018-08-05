About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Municipal Polls

Draft Electoral Roll published in Baramulla

Published at August 05, 2018

Claims, objections accepted till 13 August


Rising Kashmir News

BARAMULLA, AUGUST 4.

 According to Deputy District Election Officer Baramulla, Draft Electoral Roll for ensuing Municipal Elections of 2018 have been published for all municipal Bodies of District Baramulla on 04 August 2018 by the respective EROs and notices for inviting claims and objections stand also issued by the said EROs on the same date. If any person including political party has any claim or objection with respect to the said rolls, they may approach during the working hours the office of the respective EROs/ AEROs within the notified period i.e between 04 August to 13 August 2018.
Details of EROs for Municipal Council Baramulla is as follows. Executive Officer MC Baramulla Designated office ACR, DCs office Baramulla, MC Sopore EO, MC Sopore designated office ADC SOPORE, MC URI, EO, Uri designate office SDM Uri, MC Watergam, EO Watergam designated office ACD office Baramulla, MC Pattan, EO Pattan designated office SDM Pattan and MC Kunzer Tehsildar Kunzer designated office SDM Tangmarg.

 

