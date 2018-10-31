Draconian AFSPA must go: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union Minister on Tuesday said that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was a “draconian law”—urging Governor Satya Pal Malik to work to scarp it.
“I feel sorry that Governor Satya Pal Malik many times shatters his own position on issues. This happens because he doesn’t invest time to understand fully as to how Government of India had gone wrong in Kashmir, even though, he (Governor) himself told the Indian Express on 29th August, 2018 that Govt. of India had gone wrong in Kashmir many times,” he said in a statement issued here.
He said that Governor’s assertion that Delhi having gone wrong in Kashmir many times was correct and one of the main blunders by Govt. of India was to impose a “black law” like AFSPA in Kashmir which had caused death and destruction in Kashmir besides causing alienation of Kashmiris. He opined that Governor can understand fully the level of death and destruction in Kashmir caused by this draconian law just by two episodes.
“One is by holding a meeting with the then Home Minister Mr. Chidambaran, who had shared with the then Union cabinet that AFSPA had deeply alienated Kashmiris, perhaps, forever,” he said. “The other episode is why India’s premier investigating agency – the CBI had gone to the Supreme Court of India on 19th March, 2012 saying that innocent people had been killed by the SOG at Pathribal/Brakpora (Anantnag Camp) on March 25, 2000. CBI had declared the deaths at Pathribal/Brakpora as cold-blooded murders,” he added.