Drabu's statement ridiculous: Malik

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 11:
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik Sunday termed Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu’s statement that Kashmir was not a political issue as ridiculous stating that he betrayed as “being sold-out.”
“It is classic example of a person trying to act like a lawyer in politics who has no ideology, faith and ethics but is always ready to represent his clients’ wishes and whims”, said Malik, while reacting to Drabu’s statement at a conclave organised by Indian PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at New Delhi.
The JKLF Chairman said issuing “ridiculous and absurd” statements in a pursuit to distort historical facts could only be termed as naivety and ignorance.
He said “Drabu-like collaborators” want to prove their loyalty to their masters in Delhi and Nagpur by issuing statements like these but these people should know that facts do not change by “mincing words and coining new terms.”
Reminding Drabu of his old words and commitments, the JKLF Chairman said right from 1947, history of Jammu Kashmir has witnessed venal people who used ‘freedom movement’ as a launching pad for gaining access to power politics and thus sold out their conscience for petty gains.
He said in 1996, Drabu came to All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s Kashmir Awareness Bureau (KAB) office at Delhi with his friend Sidiq Wahid in an auto rickshaw.
“Drabu talked to me for hours and while praising our efforts for liberation of Jammu Kashmir from India delivered several ideas and concepts for it,” Malik said. “He in front of KAB office bears including the then KAB bureau chief Ghulam Muhammad Butt who is lodged at Tihar Jail Delhi for the past many years said on oath that that whenever he is in Bombay he always visits the ancestral house of Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and bows his head in respect for his wisdom about Hindu chauvinist mindset which in his words is always anti-Muslim.”
The JKLF Chairman said whenever Drabu met him, he advocated separation from “Hindu mentality and mindset” and that every Kashmiri should strive for this “sacred cause”.
He said after several meetings and deliberations, Drabu and his friend joined JKLF and worked with us for many months.
“During these times his emphasis remained on preparing economic blue print for independent Kashmir,” Malik said.
JKLF Chairman said after few years Drabu got what he intended to and was awarded with the Chairmanship of J&K Bank.
Malik said, betraying his ‘nation’, he renounced “resistance movement” for his “petty selfish gain” and switched over to other side of the divide and joined Indian political system.
“Not only this, making a complete U-turn about Hindu-mindset he used to denounce, this person joined hands with RSS and is serving as a main link between PDP and Nagpur now and delivering ridiculous statements trying to hoodwink international opinion on Jammu Kashmir,” he said.
Terming the statement of Drabu at the event organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India where besides many Indians, scores of diplomats and ambassadors were also present, as an attempt to hoodwink international and Indian people.
JKLF Chairman said Drabu was saying that everyone who thinks Kashmir was a political problem was a fool.
“He is suggesting that if people of Kashmir whom he is abusing of having identity crisis by coining terms like ‘a society in search for itself’ are provided enough bribe in form of investments and economy they will shun their resistance and solution will arrive,” he said. “This is actually the naivety of a collaborator who thinks of everyone being corrupt and ready to sell his or her conscience.”
He said Drabu was saying that everyone except him had been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of Kashmir and that it was not a political issue.
“We want to ask him that was he also barking the wrong tree when he was using freedom movement as a launching pad for his entry into stooge politics,” Malik said.
He said that it was this hypocritical attitude of Drabu-like educated people who advocated freedom through their ideas especially write-ups and articles that were even now available on the internet, which invoked thousands of young and old to join ‘freedom’ struggle and sacrifice their lives for it.
The JKLF Chairman said time had come to expose these charlatans who for their petty interests were harming the 'national’ interests of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
“Kashmiri nation should recognize the real faces of these double-faced people, who by turning into political renegades are bent upon negating the resistance movement of Kashmiris,” Mir said.
He said that to finish and weaken “our sacred freedom struggle”, these people were acting like “polished and educated Kuka Parrays” but the ‘nation’ of Kashmir knows about the originality of these chameleons and would defeat their nefarious designs at every cost.
