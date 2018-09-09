Drabu declines Mehbooba’s PAC membership offer

Terms constitution of PAC ‘appeasement and atonement’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 08:
In yet another jolt to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former minister and MLA Rajpora Haseeb Drabu Saturday declined the membership of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party just a day after he was PDP President Mehbooba Mufti made the announcement.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Drabu confirmed that he had sent a letter to the PDP President on Saturday afternoon detailing all the reasons of him declining the offer.
“I thank you for the nomination but regret my inability to be a part of the PAC,” Drabu’s letter addressed to Mehbooba reads. “Needless to say, I will continue to work, as I have in the past, for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous J&K.”
Drabu, along with Syed Altaf Bukhari, were nominated as members of PAC on Friday, two weeks after 14 others were already appointed in PAC as permanent members.
Drabu in the letter has questioned the authority of the PAC terming its constituting as “appeasement” and “atonement”.
“PAC has, in the recent past, not only lacked authority but was consciously made to be seen as lacking authority. In this context, the ongoing party reorganisation and reconstitution of the PAC appears to be a more of an appeasement than atonement,” the letter reads. “The present strength of PAC has also breached the party’s constitution limit as in addition to 18 members (as against the stipulated 11), there are 10 invitees too, taking the number to 28.”
The letter states that in his opinion, PAC was not genuinely empowered to bring the State back from the current abyss in which it was embroiled.
“Nor is it (PAC) able to function in a framework of open and emancipated deliberations to find ways of repairing and restoring the value system of the civil society, which has been seriously impaired,” Drabu writes in his letter.
The former finance minister said he was pleasantly surprised to read, first in social media and subsequently in the print media, that he had been “nominated” to PDP’s PAC.
Touching upon his earlier stint as member of the PDP’s PAC, he wrote in the letter, “It was in mid-2014, as soon as I joined PDP, that I was inducted in the PAC by Mufti Sahab. As such, I know the value and significance of being a PAC member.”
The letter further reads, “At a time when the State is going through a phase of exceptional political chaos and social crisis, the party is also confronted with serious challenges both from within and outside.”
He said these reasons make the PAC an even more important institution for navigating the party as well as contributing to restore political order in the State through sagacious political conduct.
“I wish the PAC positive and purposeful political deliberations for the betterment of the party and the people of the State,” Drabu wrote.
PDP has been facing rebellion in the party ever since it lost power in the State in June this year.
Five MLAs including Imran Reza Ansari, Abid Ansari, Abdul Majeed Padder, Javaid Baig and Muhammad Abbas Wani have openly rebelled against the party citing nepotism and family rule.
The rebel ranks were joined by two party MLCs, Muhammad Shafi Bhat and Yasir Reshi.
Many others are also keeping a deliberate distance from the party affairs and meetings.
Drabu has kept his distance from all major party events since he was sacked as a finance minister from the government in March after he failed to retract his statement that J&K was not a political issue.
Drabu skipped the PDP’s Foundation Day event this year in July along with skipping the parade of MLAs at former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s funeral by the party to tacitly showcase the support enjoyed by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.