Dr. Tasaduk delivers lecture at Narayana Hospital

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As a part of Continuing Medical Education ( CME), a presentation session was organised at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty Hospital Katra Jammu on Tuesday.

As per a spokesman, the session was organised by Department of Anaesthesia & Critical Care headed by Dr. Vanilla Chopra.

During the session , Dr. Tasaduk Hussain Itoo, currently working as Medical Officer in the Super Specialty Hospital and one of the renowned columnists of the valley delivers an impressive presentation on topic "Role of Balanced Crystalloid in Critical Illness and Surgery", the spokesman added.

He said that the session was attended by Medical Superintendent and senior Consultants of the hospital from all departments.

Among the renowned include Dr. J. P. Singh (Senior Consultant Neurosurgery), Dr. Arun Sharma ( Senior Consultant Gastroenterology) , Dr. Rajan Gupta( Senior Consultant Urology) , Dr Deepak Pathania ( Senior Consultant Nephrology), Dr. Pooja Gupta ( Senior Consultant Neurology) , Dr Vanilla Chopra ( HOD & Senior Consultant Anasethesia & Critical Care) including other senior Consultants , Associate consultants and Junior Consultants of the hospital, the spokesman said.

Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo basically being a medical doctor by profession also works as a motivational speaker, prolific columnist, activist, journalist and renowned educator on UnAcademy, India's largest education platform.

Dr Vanilla Chopra (Senior Consultant Anasethesia and Critical Care) thanked Dr Tasaduk for an impressive presentation lecture and also thanked senior consultants of the hospital for attending the session.

