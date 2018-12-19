About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dr Tabasum new Coordinator CWSR

December 19, 2018

Dr Tareak appointed as Nodal Officer, Kupwara Campus


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 18:

 Dr. Tabasum Firdous, has been appointed as new Co-ordinator, Centre for Women Studies & Research, University of Kashmir while as Dr. Tareak Ahmad Rather has been appointed as Nodal Officer, Kupwara Campus, KU.

Dr Tabasum who is presently Associate Professor, Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS) KU holds M.A. and Ph.D in Political Science/International Relations from the University of Kashmir. Her field of specialization is Central Asia, Afghanistan and Iran. She has over 50 research papers, monographs and chapters in edited volumes, to her credit.
Dr. Tareak Ahmad Rather who is presently Associate Professor, Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS) KU holds M.A in Sociology from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and M.Phil and Ph. D in Sociology from the University of Kashmir. Dr Tareak has ten years of teaching experience at P.G level and 18 years of research experience. He is a member of Indian Sociological Society (ISS). He has 15 Research Papers, 3 Books and 11 chapters in different books to his credit.

