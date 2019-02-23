Dr Shahid assumes charge as DC Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 22:
Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar taking over from Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah who was accorded farewell in a function at DC Office here.
Handing over the charge to him Dr Shah said Dr Shahid Iqbal is one of the most professional and committed officers and thathe was very happy to hand over this very important charge to him.
He also expressed his gratitude to the gathering of officers and officials and thanked them for their love and respect he was accorded on the occasion.
Dr Shahid Iqbal while speaking on the occasion said he was honoured to take over as the DC of the historic and capital Srinagar. He praised the outgoing DC for the high standard of administration he has left in his wake and also thanked him for his words of praise.
He while addressing the district administration staff present on the occasion said he expects complete dedication to professionalism and commitment to work from all officers and officials and assured them of his complete support to honest work endeavours aimed at prompt work disposal and development of the district.
ADDC Purnima Mittal, ADC KK Sidha, SDMs East and West Sundeep Singh and Hamida Akhter, ACR Rouf Rehman besides other officers and officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.