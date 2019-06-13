Dr Samoon, Navin hold meeting; discuss wool reform, establishment of Poultry estate

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Animal & Sheep husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon and Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Navin K Choudhary today held a joint meeting to discuss the issues of J&K Sheep and Sheep Products Development Board and the establishment of Poultry Estates.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Secretary, Law Department; Special Secretary, Finance Department; Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir; Director Animal Husbandry Jammu.

MD, Jammu Kashmir Industries (JKI); MD, J&K Sheep & Sheep Products Development Board; JD Poultry, Kashmir; JD Poultry, Jammu and other concerned officials. The meeting held threadbare discussion on the possibility of merger between Wool Board and JKI to ensure maximum remuneration to farmers.

The role of Wool Board and JKI in procurement and collection of wool and the interventions to be made for its value addition was discussed at length.

Samoon stresses upon the officials to carry out better marketing strategies so that the wool products manufactured in J&K get the better market in the country as well as in foreign countries.

The meeting also discussed about the establishment of Poultry estate in Jammu and Kashmir. For this purpose, the concerned officials were asked to identify the land.