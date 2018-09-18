Dr Samoon discusses amendment in recruitment rules of Fisheries Deptt

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport department, Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a meeting of officials to discuss amendment of J&K Fisheries (Gazetted) service recruitment rules.
The meeting was attended Director Fisheries R N Pandita, Additional Secretary Fisheries Tilak Raj, and representatives of Finance and allied departments.
Samoon while addressing the officials said that the department was finding it necessary to modify recruitment rules so to as bring technically sound persons and those with relevant qualification into the department. He said that the new talent thus absorbed will greatly help in the development and progress of the sector.
The meeting was informed that earlier the recruitment rules were amended in 2009.
He said today's meeting was put in place to discuss lacunae in the present recruitment rules and overcome the same so that the recruitment can be expedited and the department functions with full staff strength.
On the occasion, the candidates pursuing PhD and MSc in Pisciculture presented a memorandum to the Principal Secretary to include PhD and MSc eligibility for the relevant posts so that they can also serve the department and utilise their knowledge for the development of the sector.