Dr. Risam, others meet Governor

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr. K.S. Risam, Director Extension who is presently holding charge of Vice-Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences-Jammu, met Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the University, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday here.

As per an official, Risam apprised Governor about various administrative and academic issues of importance and ongoing researches in the University for enhancing production and productivity in the farm and its allied sectors.

Describing agriculture as the backbone of country’s economy, Governor emphasised focused attention in improving the quality of research in the Farm Universities along with due care in letting technological innovations reach to the farmer’s field.

The official added that a delegation of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association and All Ladakh Tour Operators Association led by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, also met Governor.

As per an official, the delegation apprised Governor about impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the economic activities and growth of Tourism and Hospitality sector in Ladakh.

Delegation requested Governor to amend the original SRO 63 to give status of Industry to the Tourism sector as declared in year 1995 so that this sector could avail the benefit of reimbursement of the state component of GST; to forward case of this Sector to Govt. of India for exemption/reimbursement of the central component of GST; and to refund all uncollected GST, interests and penalties.

