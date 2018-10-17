Dr. Raghav assumes charge of CEO JKERA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
Dr. Raghav Langer today assumed the charge of Chief Executive Officer, J&K ERA.
The Officer has wealth of experience in the area of infrastructure projects and has also served as Chief Executive Officer, PMGSY, Programme Director of Namami Gange, Project Director for World Bank funded Peri- Urban Water Supply Programme in Uttrakhand. On assuming the charge of Chief Executive Officer, JKERA, Dr Raghav was accorded a warm welcome by officers and staff of J&K ERA. CEO ERA was briefed about the organizational structure of JKERA. Later in the day CEO ERA was chaired a meeting wherein he was informed about physical and financial progress of various mega projects which are presently being executed by J&KERA under its ongoing Jammu Kashmir Urban Sector Development Investment Programme (JKUSDIP) funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB). Meeting was also attended by Showkat Wani, Director, Kashmir, JKERA, Suresh Kaul, Director, Finance, JKERA, Zulfiqar Beigh Project Manager, Hydraulic, Kashmir, Javed Sheikh, Project Manager, Transport, Kashmir and other senior officers of JKERA.