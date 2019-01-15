Dr Nisar is new Registrar Kashmir University

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, former Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi and Registrar, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been appointed as the Registrar, University of Kashmir.
Dr Nisar besides looking after various bureaus in UGC was country head for the prestigious National Academic Depository (NAD) project.
Dr Nisar previously worked as Deputy Registrar Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, and also as Joint Registrar Kashmir University.
In addition to his huge administrative experience, Dr Nisar has Doctorate in Sociology and has edited four books. He has published 30 research papers and has worked on 9 research projects funded by different ministries.