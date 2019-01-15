About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dr Nisar is new Registrar Kashmir University

Published at January 15, 2019 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)132views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 14:

 Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, former Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi and Registrar, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been appointed as the Registrar, University of Kashmir.
Dr Nisar besides looking after various bureaus in UGC was country head for the prestigious National Academic Depository (NAD) project.
Dr Nisar previously worked as Deputy Registrar Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, and also as Joint Registrar Kashmir University.
In addition to his huge administrative experience, Dr Nisar has Doctorate in Sociology and has edited four books. He has published 30 research papers and has worked on 9 research projects funded by different ministries.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top